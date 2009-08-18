Wedding Channel Launches on Cablevision

Rainbow Media today (Aug. 18) officially launched its new bride-oriented channel, Wedding Central, on Rainbow parent Cablevision Systems, with hopes of reaching a significant number of young, wedding-enthusiastic female viewers.

The multiplatform service debuted this morning on Cablevision's iO digital cable tier, but Rainbow is talking to other multichannel distributors about taking it, said WE TV president and general manager Kim Martin, who will oversee the new channel, too.

Martin would not reveal distribution projections for Wedding Central, nor any license fee. She would only say the fee per subscriber was "very reasonable."

