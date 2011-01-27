Wedding Central Sets First Original Special

Wedding Central will develop its first-ever original project based on

the upcoming royal nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The one-hour special William & Kate: The Wedding of the Century,

will air in April during the week leading up to the April 29 royal

wedding, according to network officials. Wedding Central will team with

UK independent company Twofour Broadcast to create the special, which

will feature new and exclusive interviews with royal insiders and key

experts, including designers to cake makers, wedding planners, florists

and caterers.

The special will also utilize CGI graphics to imagine what the royal wedding will look like.

"The

royal wedding is sure to be the event of the century and as the only

network dedicated to wedding content we're thrilled to celebrate this

wedding with our viewers through a new and entertaining show that

highlights the couple's relationship and details of the big day," said

Elizabeth Dorée, senior vice president, programming, WE tv and Wedding

Central.