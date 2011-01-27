Wedding Central Sets First Original Special
Wedding Central will develop its first-ever original project based on
the upcoming royal nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The one-hour special William & Kate: The Wedding of the Century,
will air in April during the week leading up to the April 29 royal
wedding, according to network officials. Wedding Central will team with
UK independent company Twofour Broadcast to create the special, which
will feature new and exclusive interviews with royal insiders and key
experts, including designers to cake makers, wedding planners, florists
and caterers.
The special will also utilize CGI graphics to imagine what the royal wedding will look like.
"The
royal wedding is sure to be the event of the century and as the only
network dedicated to wedding content we're thrilled to celebrate this
wedding with our viewers through a new and entertaining show that
highlights the couple's relationship and details of the big day," said
Elizabeth Dorée, senior vice president, programming, WE tv and Wedding
Central.
