Wedding Central Launches On TWC In Big Apple

Rainbow's Wedding Central channel has launched to

Time Warner Cable's East Region/New York City subs on channel 94.

The channel will be available on TWC's

digital basic tier to over 1 million homes in Manhattan; Queens; Staten

Island; Brooklyn; Mt. Vernon and Hudson Valley, N.Y.; and Bergen County, N.J.,

according to the channel.

The launch was, to quote Ed Sullivan, a really big shoe. Wedding

Channel marked the debut in the nation's top market with a "shoe drop"

stunt. It created a 20-foot-tall stiletto in Madison Square Park for an

"If the Shoe Fits" promo Tuesday that saw one bride-to-be win the

grand prize of designer shoes, a cake, invitations, and $5,000 toward her

wedding.