Wedding Central Launches On TWC In Big Apple
Rainbow's Wedding Central channel has launched to
Time Warner Cable's East Region/New York City subs on channel 94.
The channel will be available on TWC's
digital basic tier to over 1 million homes in Manhattan; Queens; Staten
Island; Brooklyn; Mt. Vernon and Hudson Valley, N.Y.; and Bergen County, N.J.,
according to the channel.
The launch was, to quote Ed Sullivan, a really big shoe. Wedding
Channel marked the debut in the nation's top market with a "shoe drop"
stunt. It created a 20-foot-tall stiletto in Madison Square Park for an
"If the Shoe Fits" promo Tuesday that saw one bride-to-be win the
grand prize of designer shoes, a cake, invitations, and $5,000 toward her
wedding.
