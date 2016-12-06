Web Series ‘On Two Wheels’ Jumps to Cable Net beIN

Motorcycle enthusiast web series On Two Wheels shifts to television, debuting on cable network beIN Sports Dec. 6, 13 and 20. The show, from Bonnier Motorcycle Group and Motorcyclist magazine, began as a monthly web series covering everything from scooters to superbikes. It evolved into a syndicated series on MSN, Yahoo and AOL, among other digital platforms, before moving to television.

On Two Wheels is hosted by Greg White and co-hosted by Ari Henning and Zack Courts of Motorcyclist magazine.

“I really can't imagine a better partner for On Two Wheels than BeIN Sports,” said Courts. “I think if people tune in and tell their friends, we'll have more awareness and excitement around motorcycles in the near future. That's what On Two Wheels is all about.”

beIN Sports airs a range of motorsports programming, along with mixed martial arts, soccer from all around the globe and other sports.

Henning called beIN Sports “a perfect fit for the show.”