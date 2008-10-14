Web Series 'MoCap, LLC' Hitting The TV Screen

Spike TV is adapting web series MoCap, LLC for television. The mock documentary series follows the goings on at a low rent motion capture studio trying to get work in the video game industry. Digital Entertainment Studio Worldwide Biggies will produce six half hour episodes for a January 2009 debut on MTV Networks’ young-male targeting cable channel.

“As pre-eminent destination for videogames on television with the success of our weekly series, GameTrailers TV, and the annual Video Game Awards, we see MoCap, LLC as yet another way of super-serving the gaming audience in a distinct new way,” said Kevin Kay, president, Spike TV in a statement.

The series will be the second web project Worldwide Biggies has helped transition to television. The company adapted Worldwide Fido into the First Annual Worldwide Fido Awards, which aired last week on Nick at Nite.