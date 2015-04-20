Web Series ‘High Maintenance’ Coming to HBO

Web series High Maintenance is coming to HBO, as the pay cabler announced it will produce six new epsidoes of the pot comedy.

The series follows a Brooklyn pot dealer who delivers to clients with neuroses as diverse as the city. High Maintenance was created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair.

“High Maintenance has proven to be one of today’s most highly-acclaimed online comedies,” noted Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming. “We are thrilled to bring this sophisticated and clever series to our HBO audience.”

HBO will make the previous 19 episodes that ran on Vimeo available later this year.