Web Series ‘Children’s Hospital’ Jumping To Adult Swim

Children’s Hospital, the web series that ran on TheWB.com, is the latest program to jump to the more traditional confines of television, according to Warner Bros.’ CEO Barry Meyer.

Meyer says the comedy, which stars former Daily Show correspondent Rob Corddry, in a send-up of the hospital genre, will run on Turner’s Adult Swim in 2010.

Adult Swim shares channel space with Cartoon Network, and usually runs programs in 11-15 minute installments, in line with what Children’s Hospital was producing on TheWB.com. Meyer made no mention of a timeslot or premiere window, though Adult Swim usually launches new shows between midnight and 12:45 a.m.

Meyer made the comments during a keynote discussion at the Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News OnScreen Media Summit in New York Oct. 21.

Warner Bros. was in discussions with Comedy Central to pick up Children's Hospital, but when talks fell through, Adult Swim swooped in to grab the program, according to a source close to the show.

Comedy Central launched its own series in October that started life on the web, FremantleMedia’s Secret Girlfriend.