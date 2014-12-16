Weaver to Run Wiley Rein Public Policy Group

Scott Weaver, senior public policy advisor at Wiley Rein and a veteran Republican, has been named cochair of the law firm's Public Policy Group, in charge of day-to-day operations.

Jim Slattery, the former Democratic congressman, is the other cochair.

Weaver, a former senior Republican Hill staffer, has been an advisor to the public policy group, including on telecommunications issues, since 2009, when he joined the firm from the Airports Council International.

Before that he was chief of staff to then-Rep. Katherine Harris (R-Fla.) and policy advisor to Rep. John Sullivan (R-Okla.).

"We are very excited to name Scott to this leadership position. Scott’s talent for forging important relationships on Capitol Hill in both the public policy and political arenas, combined with his exceptional political strength and policy expertise, makes him an indispensable advocate for clients across a broad range of industries," said Wiley Rein managing partner Peter Shields.