Weather Warms Up to TV Everywhere

The Weather Channel says it has reached an agreement with most of its largest distributors to provide TV Everywhere access to subscribers.

Subscribers who authenticate can watch a live stream of Weather Channel programing on desktops, phones and tablets.

“Streaming the network live will allow our viewers to get critical, even potentially life-saving information anywhere they are, and perhaps most importantly, even if their power goes out,” said Dave Shull, president, The Weather Channel Television Group. “Millions of people tune to us each day not just for their local forecasts, but for the most comprehensive coverage of severe weather and for the best explanations of the science behind the weather.”

AT&T, Bright House, Cable ONE, Cablevision, CenturyLink, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish, Grande Communications, Mediacom, SuddenLink, Time Warner Cable and Wide Open West (WOW) Networks are among the distributors who are offering authenticated access to Weather Channel to their subscribers.

Weather Channel says it expects to add more TV Everywhere partners. Weather Channel is partly owned by Comcast, which is not on the list of participating distributors.

The Weather Channel, has gone through a number of tough distribution negotiations lately and faces competition on weather information from recently launched services.

“We firmly believe that where you get your weather matters,” said Shull. “With more than 200 meteorologists delivering billions of forecasts each day, our forecasts are the most accurate and comprehensive - and now viewers won’t have to go without our in-depth severe weather coverage when they need us most.”