Weather Company Appoints David Jaye CMO

In a reorganization of its marketing and communications department, The Weather Company has appointed David Jaye as chief marketing officer and elevated communications director Maureen Marshall to VP.

Jaye will be based in Atlanta, responsible for developing and leading the marketing strategy for the company’s consumer brands, overseeing The Weather Company’s marketing council and working with all business units to ensure consistency across the company.

Previously Jaye was head of creative agency client development for Google, where he led the tech company's partnership strategy and outreach engagement. Prior to Google, he held senior digital marketing roles at FCB (Interpublic Group), Digitas (Publicis Groupe), Wunderman Interactive (Y&R Group) and OgilvyOne Worldwide.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.