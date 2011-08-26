Weather Channel Viewership Surges With Storm
Viewer interest in the impending landfall of Hurricane Irene
helped The Weather Channel top the other news networks in the adults 25-54
demographic for total day viewership on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Weather Channel's total day delivery stood at 376,000 in
the key demo, just above Fox News' 371,000 and topping CNN's 218,000 and
MSNBC's 139,000, according to reported figures. Thursday's total day number was
288% above The Weather Channel's quarter-to-date average of 97,000 viewers.
In total viewers, The Weather Channel was second behind Fox
News with 925,000, a 292% jump over its QTD average of 236,000 total viewers.
FNC had 1.4 million for the day, CNN followed with 643,000 total viewers and
MSNBC had 458,000.
On Thursday Weather.com also had its highest pageview level
associated with a hurricane (99 million) and Weather.com Social registered over
310,000 pageviews, also a high.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.