Weather Channel Viewership Surges With Storm

Viewer interest in the impending landfall of Hurricane Irene

helped The Weather Channel top the other news networks in the adults 25-54

demographic for total day viewership on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Weather Channel's total day delivery stood at 376,000 in

the key demo, just above Fox News' 371,000 and topping CNN's 218,000 and

MSNBC's 139,000, according to reported figures. Thursday's total day number was

288% above The Weather Channel's quarter-to-date average of 97,000 viewers.

In total viewers, The Weather Channel was second behind Fox

News with 925,000, a 292% jump over its QTD average of 236,000 total viewers.

FNC had 1.4 million for the day, CNN followed with 643,000 total viewers and

MSNBC had 458,000.

On Thursday Weather.com also had its highest pageview level

associated with a hurricane (99 million) and Weather.com Social registered over

310,000 pageviews, also a high.