Weather Channel Taps Shull to Head Television Group

The Weather Co., parent of The Weather Channel, has tapped former Dish Network executive Dave Shull to head up a new unit where he will oversee programming, distribution, broadcast operations, video technology and addressable TV advertising platforms.

Shull will become group president, The Weather Channel Television, on May 4 and will report to David Kenny, chairman and CEO of The Weather Company.

In the newly created role, Shull will oversee all aspects of The Weather Channel network and its content distribution. He will also work with Weather’s ad sales leadership to help drive addressable TV advertising solutions.

