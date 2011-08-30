Weather ChannelSees Highest-Rated Day Ever on Saturday
The Weather Channel
registered its highest delivery day ever on Saturday, Aug. 27, with 2.453
million total viewers tuning in as Hurricane Irene made its way up the Eastern
seaboard.
Its 1.036 million
viewers in the adults 25-54 demo also made The Weather Channel the number one
ad-supported cable network on Saturday in both total viewers and the target
demo for total day.
Those numbers
dropped off on Sunday, once Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm and failed
to bring widespread damage to New York City. On Aug. 28, The Weather Channel
drew 1.293 million total viewers and 510,000 in the A25-54 demo.
Interest in the
storm was repeated online as Saturday saw the highest number of online video
streams ever (13 million). iPad metrics also saw record page views (5.3
million), unique visitors (759,157) and video streams (1.6 million) on
Saturday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.