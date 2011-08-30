Weather ChannelSees Highest-Rated Day Ever on Saturday

The Weather Channel

registered its highest delivery day ever on Saturday, Aug. 27, with 2.453

million total viewers tuning in as Hurricane Irene made its way up the Eastern

seaboard.

Its 1.036 million

viewers in the adults 25-54 demo also made The Weather Channel the number one

ad-supported cable network on Saturday in both total viewers and the target

demo for total day.

Those numbers

dropped off on Sunday, once Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm and failed

to bring widespread damage to New York City. On Aug. 28, The Weather Channel

drew 1.293 million total viewers and 510,000 in the A25-54 demo.

Interest in the

storm was repeated online as Saturday saw the highest number of online video

streams ever (13 million). iPad metrics also saw record page views (5.3

million), unique visitors (759,157) and video streams (1.6 million) on

Saturday.