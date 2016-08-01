Weather Channel’s Schwartz Dies After Battle With Cancer

Weather Channel meteorologist Dave Schwartz died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, the network said. He was 63.

Schwartz was with The Weather Channel for 22 years.

“He was a fan and staff favorite because he so obviously loved what he did, he had a unique zen-like ability draw the audience into the fascinating world of weather, and was just a great friend,” said Weather Channel president David Clark in an internal memo. “Many of us grew up watching him. His passion for weather was contagious and he inspired many young people to enter the field of meteorology. Dave made a huge contribution to The Weather Channel, there is no doubt his legacy will endure."

“Dave Schwartz was not only the best and most creative personality to ever appear on The Weather Channel, but an incredible man who, just by knowing, talking to, and watching him, made you a better person and broadcaster,” Jim Cantore, his colleague at the network, said on Facebook.

“Dave was never afraid to try something different on air. He made you laugh and wish you could do it like he did. Even off air, he made you laugh. His Mr. Magoo impression was flawless. I can just close my eyes and see him doing it and I have to laugh. Everything was genuine about this wonderful man. He was everybody's friend and that's what he really wanted to be. He made so many of us laugh, smile, and wish we were like him. He was so genuine and trustworthy – things that come from the soul and cannot be taught,” Cantore said.

Schwartz had previously had two cancer diagnoses. After treatment and surgeries he was able to return to work both times.

Earlier this year, he told viewers about his battle with cancer on the channel and in an interview.