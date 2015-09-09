The Weather Channel Revamps

The Weather Channel is moving back to its live weather roots as it makes several major changes to its lineup, according to CNN.

The 24-hour channel will cut back on its non-weather, non-fiction fare and will concentrate more on delivering live weather content and local weather reports, according to an internal memo obtained by Multichannel News.

As part of the changeover, Dave Shull, the president of the Weather Company's TV division said in the memo that the network will move production of its morning weekday block to Atlanta, eliminating its long-running Wake Up With Al, which will air its last episode Oct. 2. The network also is moving former Good Morning America weathercaster Sam Champion out of its morning programming block at the end of October.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.