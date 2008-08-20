The Weather Channel Radio Turns 20

The Weather Channel Radio Network turned 20 years old Wednesday.

The radio arm of The Weather Channel, TWC Radio Network reaches 150 U.S. markets via more than 725 affiliates, for which it provides customized local content.

The network has doubled its number of affiliates in the past five years alone and launched a Spanish service two years ago. It is also carried nationally on satellite-radio providers XM Satellite Radio and Sirius Satellite Radio.

“As we observe our 20th anniversary, we have attained a significant reach and following for the TWC Radio Network,” vice president and general manager Mike Pons said in a statement. “We have combined our talent and expertise in meteorology and in broadcasting to become the most-trusted weather-information source for radio listeners in tens of millions of homes across the country.”