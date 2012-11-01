Weather Channel Plans Hurricane Sandy Special

In addition to being in wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane

Sandy since last weekend, The Weather Channel has scheduled a one-hour special

exploring the storm for Sunday, Nov. 4.

Sandy: The Anatomy of

a Superstorm will air at 8 p.m. and repeat at 9 p.m. ET and shows the

science of how the hurricane developed and the massive impact the hurricane had

on tens of millions of people.

The special, from Peacock Productions, will feature Weather

Channel meterologists Jim Cantore, Stephanie Abrams, Bryan Norcross and Stu

Ostro as well as scientologist Bill Nye "The Science Guy."