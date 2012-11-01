Weather Channel Plans Hurricane Sandy Special
In addition to being in wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane
Sandy since last weekend, The Weather Channel has scheduled a one-hour special
exploring the storm for Sunday, Nov. 4.
Sandy: The Anatomy of
a Superstorm will air at 8 p.m. and repeat at 9 p.m. ET and shows the
science of how the hurricane developed and the massive impact the hurricane had
on tens of millions of people.
The special, from Peacock Productions, will feature Weather
Channel meterologists Jim Cantore, Stephanie Abrams, Bryan Norcross and Stu
Ostro as well as scientologist Bill Nye "The Science Guy."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.