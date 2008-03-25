Trending

The Weather Channel Picks Up More When Weather Changed History

The Weather Channel picked up 14 more episodes of When Weather Changed History, according to producer Towers Productions (A&E Network's Biography, TWC's Storm Stories).

The Sunday 9 p.m. one-hour show -- with a repeat at 11 p.m. -- debuted Jan. 6 and has since boosted the time-period household rating average by 21%, according to Towers.

The series is executive-produced by Jonathan Towers.