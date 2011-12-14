Weather Channel Orders Two More Seasons of 'Coast GuardAlaska'
The Weather Channel has greenlit two additional seasons of Coast Guard Alaska from Al Roker
Entertainment.
The second season will consist of five hour-long episodes
and premiere in April 2012, with the eight-episode third season bowing in
October 2012. Coast Guard Alaska is
currently in its first season which ends Jan. 18.
Viewership for the series has increased 91 percent since the
premiere episode, according to Nielsen, averaging 160,000 viewers in the news
target adults 25-54 demo.
The series follows a team of Coast Guard swimmers and rescue
pilots stationed in Kodiak, Alaska, as they train to save lives in the icy
weather conditions.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.