Weather Channel Orders Two More Seasons of 'Coast GuardAlaska'

The Weather Channel has greenlit two additional seasons of Coast Guard Alaska from Al Roker

Entertainment.

The second season will consist of five hour-long episodes

and premiere in April 2012, with the eight-episode third season bowing in

October 2012. Coast Guard Alaska is

currently in its first season which ends Jan. 18.

Viewership for the series has increased 91 percent since the

premiere episode, according to Nielsen, averaging 160,000 viewers in the news

target adults 25-54 demo.

The series follows a team of Coast Guard swimmers and rescue

pilots stationed in Kodiak, Alaska, as they train to save lives in the icy

weather conditions.