Weather Channel Orders More 'Iron Men'
The Weather Channel has extended its initial four-episode
order of docuseries Iron Men, picking up an additional nine episodes to air
later this year.
The series profiles New York City ironworkers who battle
weather conditions to build skyscrapers, bridges, arenas and other major
structures. New episodes will take place at 4 World Trade Center, the Barclays
Center and the Alexander Hamilton Bridge.
Iron Men, which premiered on May 8 as part of the network's
"Braving the Elements" anthology series, will debut as a standalone series in a
new timeslot on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m.
