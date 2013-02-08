The Weather Channel Offers Live Stream of Nemo Coverage
With meteorologists predicting that winter storm Nemo will
produce widespread blizzard conditions throughout the Northeast, possibly
impacting more than 30 million people, The Weather Channel has started offering
live streams of its TV coverage online and to mobile devices.
The live stream will be available at online, weather.com and wunderground.com as well as
on iPhone and iPad.
In the past, the channel has also offered live streams during
such major storms as Sandy.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.