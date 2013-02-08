The Weather Channel Offers Live Stream of Nemo Coverage

With meteorologists predicting that winter storm Nemo will

produce widespread blizzard conditions throughout the Northeast, possibly

impacting more than 30 million people, The Weather Channel has started offering

live streams of its TV coverage online and to mobile devices.





The live stream will be available at online, weather.com and wunderground.com as well as

on iPhone and iPad.





In the past, the channel has also offered live streams during

such major storms as Sandy.