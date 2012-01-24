Weather Channel Names New CEO

The Weather Channel Companies has named David Kenny as its chairman

and CEO, replacing Mike Kelly, it was announced Tuesday.

Kenny was most recently president of cloud platform company Akamai

and previously co-founded and was managing partner of VivaKi, the worldwide

media and digital arm of Publicis Groupe, as well as served as chairman and CEO

of integrated brand agency Digitas.

"David brings a

strong leadership background having served as chief executive at global companies

across different aspects of the media industry," said TWCC, which is owned by a consortium of NBCUniversal and private equity firms Bain Capital and The Blackstone Group, in a

statement. "This experience gives him a deep understanding of the TV and

digital business, and he has the leadership experience and vision to drive

global initiatives across all platforms."

The outgoing Kelly had been president and CEO since 2009,

and will remain as a special adviser to the CEO and Board of Directors.

"We are grateful to Mike Kelly for the significant

contributions he has made to the progress of the business over the last two years,

including record revenue and profitability, building the executive team, helping

revitalize the company's focus on original TV programming and establishing the

company as a mobile leader," TWCC said.