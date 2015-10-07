Weather Channel Launches Show for Smartphones

The Weather Channel is launching a new morning show that will be available only on mobile devices.

The Lift debuts Oct. 15 and will be hosted by Al Roker, who will be joined by meteorologists Domenica Davis and Ari Sarsalari. The network cancelled the Today show weatherman's show on cable a few weeks ago.

The show will consist of six to eight clips focused on breaking weather news, nature stories, science items and viral videos. It will be accessible via the Weather Channel app.

“Last year, Weather’s digital platforms achieved 1.2 billion video views and 40% of those views were coming from mobile devices,” said Neil Katz, editor-in-chief and VP of digital content, The Weather Company. “There is a dedicated fan base for The Weather Channel’s morning television lineup, but we also know millions of people begin their days on the Weather app. The Lift will allow those users to get the most important weather news of the day and plan their days all in one place.”