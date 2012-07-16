Weather Channel Greenlights ‘Hawaii Air Rescue'
The Weather Channel is continuing to ramp up its original
content slate, on Monday greenlighting new docuseries Hawaii Air Rescue (working title).
The six-part series follows the crew of Hawaii Life Flight,
the air ambulatory service for the Hawaiian islands, as they make life-saving
medical calls, rescues and transfers in dramatic weather conditions.
"Hawaii looks like paradise to most people, but this series
will show viewers an entirely different side to island life," said Michael
Dingley, senior vice president, content and development for The Weather
Channel. "When you have a medical emergency on a remote tropical island, the
last thing you need is weather getting in the way of your care. Hawaii Air Rescue shows how this brave
crew manages to save lives and battle the elements in the process."
The first of its six 30-minute episodes will premiere on
Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Hawaii
Air Rescue joins a growing lineup of originals at The Weather Channel which
already includes Coast Guard Alaska, Iron Men, Lifeguard!, Ice Pilots, Hurricane Hunters and Coast Guard Florida.
Hawaii Air Rescue
is produced by Zero Point Zero Productions (Anthony
Bourdain: No Reservations).
