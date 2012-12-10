Weather Channel Greenlights Game Fishing Series

The Weather Channel has greenlit Reel Rivals, a new

series that will follow the competitive world of game fishing in Florida.





The half-hour series, which is set to premiere in May 2013, follows

the boat captains on the island of Islamorada in the Florida Keys as they help

tourists catch the state's biggest and most trophy fish while sometimes

battling extreme weather conditions.





Weather Channel has ordered six episodes of the series from

production company Optomen (Monsters Inside Me, Worst Cooks in America).



Reel Rivals joins Weather Channel's growing slate of

original series for 2013 including Deadliest Space Weather, Prospectors,

Tipping Points and Reef Wranglers.