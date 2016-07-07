Weather Channel to Debut Countdown Series ‘Top Ten’

The Weather Channel announced Thursday it is launching weekly countdown series Top Ten.

The show will premiere on July 24 at 9 p.m. ET and look at weather-related occurrences, from phobias and bizarre weather to the biggest storms.

"Weather is inherently fascinating,” said Howard Sappington, VP of programming for The Weather Channel. “For over three decades our team at The Weather Channel has been tracking, studying and reporting on the environment around us, and Top Ten allows us to look back and celebrate spectacular weather moments.”

The series will run for three episodes and return Aug. 28 with more episodes.