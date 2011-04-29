Weather Channel Airing Tornado Specials
Following the devastating tornado outbreaks in the southern
U.S., The Weather Channel will air three special reports next week exploring
how and why the twisters came to be and the aftermath of their destruction.
Inside the Epic
Outbreak will air Monday, May 2 at 8 p.m. and Weather Caught on Camera: Late April Outbreak, a collection of tornado
footage, will air Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m.
The Weather Channel will also replay Friday night's (April
29) Dateline NBC special with Brian
Williams reporting from the region on Wednesday, May 4 at 8 p.m.
