Weather Channel Airing Tornado Specials

Following the devastating tornado outbreaks in the southern

U.S., The Weather Channel will air three special reports next week exploring

how and why the twisters came to be and the aftermath of their destruction.

Inside the Epic

Outbreak will air Monday, May 2 at 8 p.m. and Weather Caught on Camera: Late April Outbreak, a collection of tornado

footage, will air Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m.

The Weather Channel will also replay Friday night's (April

29) Dateline NBC special with Brian

Williams reporting from the region on Wednesday, May 4 at 8 p.m.