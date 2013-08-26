WealthTV Rebranding As AWE

Upscale lifestyle entertainment network WealthTV is officially rebranding as AWE (A Wealth of Entertainment) effective Oct. 1, according to network president Charles Herring, who is announcing the change on Aug. 26.



Herring said the rebrand is an effort to correct "misperceptions that the old network name was financial related or elitist."



He said there would be no change in programming, which will continue to feature "exotic travel destinations, fast cars, and outrageous homes."



The network formerly known as WealthTV was launched in 2004. The rebrand has been in the works for almost a year, according to WealthTV.



The channel is available on more than 100 cable systems as well as Verizon FiOS and AT&T U-Verse, said Herring.