Wealth TV Launches 3D Network

After spending two years ramping up its 3D programming, WealthTV has launched a linear 3D lifestyle and entertainment channel branded WealthTV 3D.

In addition to its HD linear and VOD service, WealthTV had earlier deployed a 3D VOD programming offering in 2010.

The new WealthTV 3D channel is currently available on Roku's 2.5 million connected boxes throughout the U.S., with additional launches on connected devices deploying soon, the company reported.

No major multichannel operators were announced as part of the launch. But WealthTV recently renewed its NCTC affiliation agreement, which will allow smaller and mid-sized opertors to launch WealthTV 3D through the NCTC.

The channel's programing includes adventure travel, automotive, food, live events and sports.

Sports-related fare includes road racing and championship boxing, where it is working with Don King Productions to deliver title fights in 3D.

"WealthTV 3D allows viewers to travel the world and enjoy the finest experiences, whether it's touring Mayan ruins, strolling the sandy beaches in the Seychelles, or driving behind the wheel of a Bugatti, without leaving the comfort of their living room," stated Robert Herring, CEO of WealthTV in a statement.