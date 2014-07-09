WE tv's 'The Divide' to Debut Early on Roku

WE tv said it will premiere its first scripted series, The Divide, July 9 on Roku streaming players, online and on video-on-demand and TV Everywhere platforms, a week ahead of its linear premiere on July 16.

The full-episode premiere on WEtv.com and the other digital outlets begins Wednesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, the day before the series airs with limited commercial interruptions during a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. on July 16 on the female-focused AMC Networks outlet.

WE tv president Marc Juris said in a release that one attraction was "the equal ratio of male-to-female users" on Roku, and that The Divide will be the first TV series to premiere on that platform.

