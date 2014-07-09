WE tv's 'The Divide' to Debut Early on Roku
By Kent Gibbons
WE tv said it will premiere its first scripted series, The Divide, July 9 on Roku streaming players, online and on video-on-demand and TV Everywhere platforms, a week ahead of its linear premiere on July 16.
The full-episode premiere on WEtv.com and the other digital outlets begins Wednesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, the day before the series airs with limited commercial interruptions during a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. on July 16 on the female-focused AMC Networks outlet.
WE tv president Marc Juris said in a release that one attraction was "the equal ratio of male-to-female users" on Roku, and that The Divide will be the first TV series to premiere on that platform.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.