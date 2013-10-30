WE tv Taps Bloch as Senior VP of Scripted Programming

WE tv has named Cheryl Bloch as the first head of the network's new scripted division.

As senior VP of scripted programming, Bloch will be in charge of developing and producing scripted programming for the female-targeted network. Bloch, who produced the Emmy and Golden Globe winning Northern Exposure, helped develop WE tv's first scripted series, The Divide, which will debut next year.

The appointment of Bloch marks the first major move under new network president Marc Juris.

"It is a pleasure to officially welcome Cheryl to the network," said Juris. "She has been instrumental in leveraging her broad industry relationships and background to build the network's initial scripted development slate and I am looking forward to working together to deliver unique and compelling scripted shows to WE tv viewers."