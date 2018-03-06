We tv Sets March Return of ‘Braxton Family Values’

WE tv will debut season six of reality series Braxton Family Values on March 22, the network said Tuesday



The series, which follows the exploits of the famous Braxton family, will return for a sixth season on March 22, prior to the second season debut of Hustle & Soul, said network officials.



“In season six, Tamar’s sisters speak out on her divorce and Toni’s big announcement has the sisters vying for a position,” said the network in its description of the series’ new season. “While Traci shared her shocking baby news and Towanda takes legal action, Trina’s hot new love life kicks into gear and secrets are revealed when Evelyn dishes to the press.”





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cz_QdJzco94[/embed]