WE tv Schedules Two New Series For 2011

WE tv Tuesday announced a pair of original series, Braxton Family Values and Staten Island Cakes, that will premiere

on the network in 2011.

The docu-series Braxton

Family Values, bowing Tuesday, Apr. 12, will focus on the relationship

between singer/songwriter Toni Braxton and her mother and four aspiring-singer

sisters. Staten Island Cakes, debuting Tuesday Jun. 21, follows a family-run

bakery led by 21-year-old pastry chef Vinny Buzzetta.

The pair of series aim to underscore WE tv's new tagline

"life as WE know it."

"As women, we share a connection and a sense of community

based on similar life experiences and situations," said Kim Martin, president and general manager, WE tv and Wedding

Central, in a statement. "It's that particular point of view that

defines ‘life as WE know it.'"

Both new series are executive produced for WE tv by John

Miller and Annabelle McDonald. Braxton

Family Values is produced by Magical Elves and Staten Island Cakes by Nancy Glass Productions.