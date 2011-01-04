WE tv Schedules Two New Series For 2011
WE tv Tuesday announced a pair of original series, Braxton Family Values and Staten Island Cakes, that will premiere
on the network in 2011.
The docu-series Braxton
Family Values, bowing Tuesday, Apr. 12, will focus on the relationship
between singer/songwriter Toni Braxton and her mother and four aspiring-singer
sisters. Staten Island Cakes, debuting Tuesday Jun. 21, follows a family-run
bakery led by 21-year-old pastry chef Vinny Buzzetta.
The pair of series aim to underscore WE tv's new tagline
"life as WE know it."
"As women, we share a connection and a sense of community
based on similar life experiences and situations," said Kim Martin, president and general manager, WE tv and Wedding
Central, in a statement. "It's that particular point of view that
defines ‘life as WE know it.'"
Both new series are executive produced for WE tv by John
Miller and Annabelle McDonald. Braxton
Family Values is produced by Magical Elves and Staten Island Cakes by Nancy Glass Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.