We tv To Reveal Swimsuit, Lingerie Secrets

Women's network We tv is giving its audience some swimsuit and lingerie tips with two one-hour specials scheduled to air in third quarter 2007.

Swimsuit Secrets Revealed 2, the network's follow up to last year's successful Swimsuit Secrets, gives women more advice on how to find the best bathing suits for every body type. Stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zalist also gives tips on other beach-season concerns, including tanning, hair care and makeup.

Lingerie Secrets Revealed provides advice for women on the hunt for the perfect lingerie. Women of all body types will be given makeovers on the show.

Said Kim Martin, We tv's executive VP and general manager, in a statement, "Personal style is one of the network's key content categories, and these shows provide fun fashion tips that are relevant to our viewers."

We tv, a subsidiary of Rainbow Entertainment Services, can be seen in 62 million homes.