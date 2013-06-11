WE tv Renews 'Tamar & Vince,' 'Joan & Melissa'

WE tv has renewed reality series Tamar & Vince and Joan

& Melissa: Joan Knows Best? for their second and fourth seasons,

respectively, the network announced Tuesday.

Tamar & Vince,

which averaged a total of 5.6 million total viewers for its freshman season,

premieres its new season Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. Joan

& Melissa, averaging 4.6 million total viewers in its third season, will

bow in early 2014.

"Tamar, Joan and Melissa are talented,

refreshing women that we're delighted to have on WE tv for new seasons of their

popular shows," said Lauren Gellert, senior VP of original production and

development at WE tv. "These are real women dealing with real issues in

the scrutiny of the spotlight with style and grace, and we are so happy WE tv

viewers will again be along for these entertaining rides."