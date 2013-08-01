WE tv Renews 'Marriage Boot Camp: Bridezillas' for Second Season

WE tv has greenlit Marriage

Boot Camp: Bridezillas for a second season, the network announced Thursday.

The network renewed the series for 10 episodes with a

premiere of early 2014.

The reality series, which sends five previous Bridezillas

and their husbands to marriage counseling, recently wrapped up its first

season.

"This has been a strong summer for WE tv, with solid

ratings growth largely driven by Marriage

Boot Camp: Bridezillas, which has really resonated with viewers," said

Kim Martin, president and general manager of WE tv. "We are excited to

build on this momentum with an order for a second season of this popular show,

which helped make WE tv the No. 1 women's network for young women on Friday

nights this summer."

Marriage Boot Camp:

Bridezillas premiered to 572,000 viewers on May 31 and wrapped with 837,000

in its July 26 finale.

In the show, the Bridezillas and their significant others

participate in an intensive couples therapy boot camp. The two-week camp is led

by Jim and Elizabeth Carroll, a husband and wife counseling team who use a

series of exercises and drills to help save the couples' marriages.