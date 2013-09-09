WE tv Renews 'L.A. Hair' for Third Season
WE tv has renewed its unscripted series L.A. Hair for a third season, the network announced Monday.
Twelve one-hour episodes will premiere in 2014 along with
new episodes of Marriage Boot Camp
and WE's first scripted series, The
Divide. In its second season, L.A.
Hair's ratings grew 66% with women 25-54, 40% with women 18-49 and 57%
among total viewers, according to the network.
The series, which follows a hair salon and its high-end
clientele and stylists, is produced by Eyeworks USA and executive produced by JD
Roth, Todd A. Nelson, DJ Nurre, Lauren Gellert and Suzanne Murch.
