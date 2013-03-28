WE tv Renews 'Bridezillas,' Orders Spinoff 'Marriage Bootcamp'

WE tv has announced

two renewals and one new series for its 2013 summer programming lineup.

The network has ordered

22 one-hour episodes of Bridezillas,

which will premiere its tenth season this summer. The series' spinoff Marriage Bootcamp: Bridezillas, which follows five "bridezillas" who

attempt to save their marriages while living together, has received a

nine-episode order.Thinkfactory Mediaproduces Marriage Bootcamp in

cooperation with September Films, the production company behind Bridezillas.

Additionally, WE tv's

newly-renamed David Tutera Unveiled (formerly

My Fair Wedding with David Tutera)

will debut its sixth season of one-hour eight episodes. In its new format, the series

will go behind the scenes of Tutera's wedding planning business.

"WE tv is gearing up for an unforgettable summer of

entertaining and indulgent original shows," said Lauren Gellert, senior VP,

original production and development at WE tv. "We're excited to bring

back some of the all-time favorite zillasin Marriage Bootcamp,

an emotionally charged and highly dramatic new show, while we celebrate the 10th

anniversary of the wedding show that started it all -- Bridezillas --

and showcase a fresh take on David Tutera that audiences haven't seen before."