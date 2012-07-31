WE tv Renews 'Braxton Family Values,' Sets Spinoff Launch
WE tv announced
Tuesday the renewal of several of its original series, as well as the launch of
its first spinoff series, Tamar &Vince.
The series follows Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton
as she pursues a pop music career with the help of her husband, Vince Herbert,
and will premiere Sept. 20. Braxton
Family Values, which has also been renewed, will premiere its third season
in the first quarter 2013.
Also among the
renewals is Joan & Melissa: Joan
Knows Best?, premiering in the first quarter of 2013. My Fair Wedding with David Tutera, renewed for a fifth season, will
premiere Sept. 8 with a new title, My
Fair Wedding: Unveiled. In its revamped format, the series will go behind
the scenes of Tutera's New York office as he plans the lavish weddings for
which he is known.
Additionally, the network
has also set a Dec. 13 premiere date for the second season of Mary Mary.
"We're thrilled to bring our loyal and engaged viewers new
seasons of their favorite shows featuring some of the biggest and best
personalities in reality TV," said Lauren Gellert, senior VP, original
production and development, WE tv. "Our growing slate of originals is a
nod to both our roots as the original home of wedding programming and our
evolution into a new TV genre that showcases the dynamic relationships between
women and their families."
