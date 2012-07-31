WE tv Renews 'Braxton Family Values,' Sets Spinoff Launch

WE tv announced

Tuesday the renewal of several of its original series, as well as the launch of

its first spinoff series, Tamar &Vince.

The series follows Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton

as she pursues a pop music career with the help of her husband, Vince Herbert,

and will premiere Sept. 20. Braxton

Family Values, which has also been renewed, will premiere its third season

in the first quarter 2013.

Also among the

renewals is Joan & Melissa: Joan

Knows Best?, premiering in the first quarter of 2013. My Fair Wedding with David Tutera, renewed for a fifth season, will

premiere Sept. 8 with a new title, My

Fair Wedding: Unveiled. In its revamped format, the series will go behind

the scenes of Tutera's New York office as he plans the lavish weddings for

which he is known.

Additionally, the network

has also set a Dec. 13 premiere date for the second season of Mary Mary.

"We're thrilled to bring our loyal and engaged viewers new

seasons of their favorite shows featuring some of the biggest and best

personalities in reality TV," said Lauren Gellert, senior VP, original

production and development, WE tv. "Our growing slate of originals is a

nod to both our roots as the original home of wedding programming and our

evolution into a new TV genre that showcases the dynamic relationships between

women and their families."