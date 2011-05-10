WE tv Renews 'Braxton Family Values'

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

WE tv 's 2011-12 upfront slate includes a second-season renewal of popular original series Braxton Family Values.

The show, about singer/songwriter Toni Braxton and her four sisters, is

produced by Magical Elves and will return with 13 all-new, one-hour

episodes in 2012.

The network also announced it greenlit three new original series:

