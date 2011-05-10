WE tv Renews 'Braxton Family Values'
By MCN Staff
WE tv 's 2011-12 upfront slate includes a second-season renewal of popular original series Braxton Family Values.
The show, about singer/songwriter Toni Braxton and her four sisters, is
produced by Magical Elves and will return with 13 all-new, one-hour
episodes in 2012.
The network also announced it greenlit three new original series:
