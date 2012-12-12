WE tv Puts Seven Series Into Development
By MCN Staff
WE tv said it has seven shows in development that
"underscore [its] commitment to spotlighting women who are bold and in charge
of the world around them."
Lauren Gellert, the AMC Networks women's outlet's senior VP
of original production and development, said in a release: "We're extremely
excited about our current development slate featuring programs about bold,
powerful women who are unapologetic for the way they live their lives. The
shows we are developing explore women's secret temptations, fantasies, and
their exciting and fun adventures. Our goal is to create an environment women
can call their own; closing the door to the outside world and indulging in some
juicy entertainment."
The development slate, aimed at possible 2013-14 debuts,
includes:
Bedroom Confidential, described as "part docu-soap,
part social experiment, featuring five female friends who allow cameras access
to every aspect of their lives, including their bedrooms."
