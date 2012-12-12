WE tv Puts Seven Series Into Development

WE tv said it has seven shows in development that

"underscore [its] commitment to spotlighting women who are bold and in charge

of the world around them."

Lauren Gellert, the AMC Networks women's outlet's senior VP

of original production and development, said in a release: "We're extremely

excited about our current development slate featuring programs about bold,

powerful women who are unapologetic for the way they live their lives. The

shows we are developing explore women's secret temptations, fantasies, and

their exciting and fun adventures. Our goal is to create an environment women

can call their own; closing the door to the outside world and indulging in some

juicy entertainment."

The development slate, aimed at possible 2013-14 debuts,

includes:

Bedroom Confidential, described as "part docu-soap,

part social experiment, featuring five female friends who allow cameras access

to every aspect of their lives, including their bedrooms."

