WE tv Pulls ‘Sex Box’ from Lineup

WE tv has closed Sex Box, removing the reality series from its lineup.

The show, which premiered Feb. 27, aired for five of its nine ordered episodes.

“Sex Box was a bold programming swing that broke new ground but did not connect with large numbers of viewers,” WE tv said in a statement. “We are working with our production partners on a potential reformatted version of the show and are thankful for the efforts of everyone involved.”

The series was based on a UK version with the same name and featured couples talking about their relationships with experts. The couples then would step into a soundproof and camera-free box to have sex before making their way back to the stage to debrief the experience with the panelists.

Reality Television’s Tom Forman and Brad Bishop executive produced the series with WE tv’s Marc Juris and Lauren Gellert.