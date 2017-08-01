WE tv Preps Matchmaking Series ‘Love Blows’

WE tv will debut the unscripted matchmaking show Love Blows Friday, Aug. 25. The series focuses on a Chicago dating service, LuvBizChicago, run by a family WE tv calls dysfunctional.

The show, executive produced by Patti Stanger, leads out of Million Dollar Matchmaker, airing at 10. WE tv is on board for six episodes.

“In a world of swiping right, special algorithms and scientific formulas, sometimes nothing compares to good old-fashioned matchmaking to find that one in a million,” said WE tv president Marc Juris. “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Patti Stanger, the world’s foremost matchmaker, to create a dynamic night of programming focused on the eternal, and wholly relatable, quest for true love.” In Love Blows, we meet a matchmaking family whose specialty is deep-dish drama while they help real people find love in the Windy City.”

The business is run by Lisa and Jim, a divorced couple. Helping cook up the deep-dish drama is a staffer who was once Jim’s mistress, according to WE tv.

Love Blows is co-executive produced by Stanger for Patti Stanger Productions and Rob Lee for Bayonne Entertainment, along with SallyAnn Salsano, the founder and president of 495 Productions.Executive producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Lauren Lazin, David Stefanou and Angela Molloy.

“In reality TV, there are three things I love: loud, uninhibited people who pop off the screen, the search for true love, and the chance to work with Patti Stanger,” said Salsano. “I was lucky enough to experience all three things in the making of Love Blows.”

WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks.