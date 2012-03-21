WE tv Picks Up Series Starring Kendra Wilkinson, Cyndi Lauper
WE
tv announced a couple of pick ups on Tuesday, adding series from reality star
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and music icon Cyndi Lauper to its summer lineup.
Kendra
On Top will focus on the former Playboy model, bestselling author,
fitness guru and reality star as she attempts to balance family, work and
personal ambitions. Fourteen episodes have been ordered, including a one-hour
premiere. The show is produced for WE tv by Prometheus Entertainment and
executive produced by Kevin Burns with Scott Hartford, Kim Sheerin, Kendra and
Hank Baskett serving as co-executive producers. Suzanne Gladstone is the
executive producer for WE tv.
Cyndi (working title) will center around the lifestyle
of the Grammy-winning music icon; 12 episodes have been ordered. Cyndi
is produced for WE tv by Mark Burnett's One Three Inc. Mark Burnett and Cyndi
Lauper serve as the show's executive producers. Annabelle McDonald is the
executive producer for WE tv.
"Like WE tv's
viewers, Kendra and Cyndi are strong, independent, confident women who are the
centerpieces of their families' lives. They are surrounded by the chaos
that's created as they try to balance their many roles, which makes them such
relatable, entertaining and fun characters to watch.," said Kim Martin, WE tv's
president & GM. "As the home for stories that showcase every kind of family
and all kinds of drama, we're so excited to welcome Kendra and Cyndi to WE tv."
Both series are
slated to premiere this summer.
