WE tv Picks Up Series Starring Kendra Wilkinson, Cyndi Lauper

WE

tv announced a couple of pick ups on Tuesday, adding series from reality star

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and music icon Cyndi Lauper to its summer lineup.

Kendra

On Top will focus on the former Playboy model, bestselling author,

fitness guru and reality star as she attempts to balance family, work and

personal ambitions. Fourteen episodes have been ordered, including a one-hour

premiere. The show is produced for WE tv by Prometheus Entertainment and

executive produced by Kevin Burns with Scott Hartford, Kim Sheerin, Kendra and

Hank Baskett serving as co-executive producers. Suzanne Gladstone is the

executive producer for WE tv.

Cyndi (working title) will center around the lifestyle

of the Grammy-winning music icon; 12 episodes have been ordered. Cyndi

is produced for WE tv by Mark Burnett's One Three Inc. Mark Burnett and Cyndi

Lauper serve as the show's executive producers. Annabelle McDonald is the

executive producer for WE tv.

"Like WE tv's

viewers, Kendra and Cyndi are strong, independent, confident women who are the

centerpieces of their families' lives. They are surrounded by the chaos

that's created as they try to balance their many roles, which makes them such

relatable, entertaining and fun characters to watch.," said Kim Martin, WE tv's

president & GM. "As the home for stories that showcase every kind of family

and all kinds of drama, we're so excited to welcome Kendra and Cyndi to WE tv."

Both series are

slated to premiere this summer.