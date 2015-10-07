WE tv Picks Up ‘Selling It: In the ATL’

WE tv has ordered six episodes of Selling It: In the ATL.

The docu-series, which follows seven female professionals who work in the Atlanta real estate world, will premiere Nov. 5.

“Atlanta is a flourishing city, rich with diverse personalities and compelling stories for WE tv to showcase,” said network president Marc Juris. “So many of our originals including Cutting It, Braxton Family Values and Mary Mary have ties to the Atlanta community, which has helped us cultivate a loyal audience in the market.”

Selling It is produced by World of Wonder and Kingdom Reign Entertainment for the network. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Andrew Hoagland, Anthony Sylvester and Sheree Whitfield executive produce for World of Wonder with Carlos King serving as EP for Kingdom Reign Entertainment and Lauren Gellert, executive VP of development and original programming, David Stefanou, VP of development, and Kate Farrell executive producing for WE tv.