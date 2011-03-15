WE tv Picks Up ‘Joan Knows Best' For Season Two

In advance of Tuesday night's Joan Knows Best? finale, WE tv has renewed the reality series

starring Joan and Melissa Rivers for a second season.

The 10-episode season two of Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best? is scheduled for a January

2012 premiere. The series has improved the network's time period average ratings

by 51% among households season to date.

"Joan Knows Best?

has proven to be a hit for WE tv and we're thrilled to offer a fresh new season

to our enthusiastic viewers, and continue our relationship with Joan and

Melissa," said John Miller, SVP of original productions and development, WE tv

and Wedding Central.

Series is produced by WE tv and ZOO Productions.