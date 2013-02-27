WE tv Orders Third Season of 'Mary Mary'

WE tv greenlit a third season of docuseries Mary Mary,

just ahead of its season two finale airing Thursday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. The AMC

Networks women-targeted outlet ordered 10 one-hour episodes of the show, which

is about gospel-singing sisters Erica and Tina Campbell and their families,

with production set to begin in Los Angeles in mid-March.

Lauren Gellert, WE tv's senior VP of original production and

development, said in a release: "During the current season of Mary Mary, viewers

witnessed two incredible births: Tina's baby girl and Erica and Tina's hit

single, 'Go Get It,' which went on to win the duo a Grammy Award. It's

exactly this type of dimensionality that WE tv spotlights in women. Erica and

Tina juggle their lives with grace and style; they are amazing role models for

today's young women and a great addition to WE tv."

Season-to-date, season two of Mary Mary has reached

5.2 million total viewers, up 16% over season one, the network said.

Mary Mary is produced for WE tv by eOne Televison,

executive produced by Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell, Tara Long, John Morayniss,

Eric Hoberman and Mitchell Solarek. Kate Farrell is the executive producer for

WE tv.