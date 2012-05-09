WEtv Orders Second Season of 'Mary Mary'
WE tv has ordered
a second season of 10 episodes for its reality series Mary Mary to
premiere early next year.
The series follows
the lives of sisters Erica and Tina Campbell of the Gospel duo Mary Mary. The
first season finale airs May 31 at 9 p.m.
Commented Lauren
Gellert, WE tv's senior VP of original production & development: "The
success of Mary Mary is both a testament to the engaging personalities
of Erica and Tina and to WE tv's programming strategy of catering to an
underserved audience of African-American women."
Added Erica and
Tina: "We're super excited about season two -- more music, more
mommying, more husbands, more Goo Goo, Mitchell and Ms. Honey, and definitely
more fun and chaos!"
Mary Mary is produced for WE tv
by eOne Televison with executive producers Tara Long, Eric Hoberman and John
Morayniss. The show is also executive produced by Erica and Tina Campbell
and Mitchell Solarek. Kate Farrell serves as the executive producer for WE tv.
