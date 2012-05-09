WEtv Orders Second Season of 'Mary Mary'

WE tv has ordered

a second season of 10 episodes for its reality series Mary Mary to

premiere early next year.

The series follows

the lives of sisters Erica and Tina Campbell of the Gospel duo Mary Mary. The

first season finale airs May 31 at 9 p.m.

Commented Lauren

Gellert, WE tv's senior VP of original production & development: "The

success of Mary Mary is both a testament to the engaging personalities

of Erica and Tina and to WE tv's programming strategy of catering to an

underserved audience of African-American women."

Added Erica and

Tina: "We're super excited about season two -- more music, more

mommying, more husbands, more Goo Goo, Mitchell and Ms. Honey, and definitely

more fun and chaos!"

Mary Mary is produced for WE tv

by eOne Televison with executive producers Tara Long, Eric Hoberman and John

Morayniss. The show is also executive produced by Erica and Tina Campbell

and Mitchell Solarek. Kate Farrell serves as the executive producer for WE tv.