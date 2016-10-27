WE tv Orders Paranormal Series ‘Ghosts in the Hood’

WE tv has ordered the docuseries Ghosts In the Hood, which offers a mix of paranormal and humor as it follows a group of ghost hunters as they investigate unexplained phenomena across Los Angeles. Set to premiere Jan. 5, the show follows the ghost-hunting team O.P.O. (Official Paranormal Operations).

WE tv has produced six hour-long episodes. On each one, O.P.O. responds to two clients in distress. According to WE tv, O.P.O. has a “strong track record of resolving unexplained issues for their clients, by either proving or disproving that something paranormal is plaguing them.”

“Ghosts In the Hood and the O.P.O. team bring a unique blend of humor along with out-of-the-box investigative techniques,” said Marc Juris, WE tv president. “While they take the job seriously, they don’t take themselves too seriously, making for a ghost-hunting series unlike anything else that’s out there. We are excited to bring this funny and mysterious new show to WE tv viewers, who will no doubt enjoy the antics of O.P.O. as they conquer the spirit world of Los Angeles.”

Over the course of the season, O.P.O. will investigate a reportedly haunted funeral home in Compton, a South Central piñata shop apparently plagued by spirits, and a grocery store possibly inhabited by Santa Muerte, a folk saint associated with the afterlife.