WE tv Orders ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Spinoffs

WE tv later this year will launch spinoff series for two of its more popular reality shows, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and Growing Up Hip Hop, network officials said Wednesday.

New series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition will debut April 28 and will feature a cast of dysfunctional celebrity families dealing with well-publicized rifts with the help of therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino, said network officials.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta will move the music-themed reality series down south to follow the lives of up and coming hip hop stars growing up in the shadow of their well-known parents, said WE tv. The series will debut later this year.

“Both Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and Growing Up Hip Hop are standout series in their own right and have become important franchises for WE tv, helping to solidify the network as a destination for viewers on Thursdays and Fridays who seek out great stories and big personalities,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv in a statement.

